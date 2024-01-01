Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Washington

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Washington. We looked at 19 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Washington. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Washington. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Washington. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Washington.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Washington

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Washington?

Seattle University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Seattle University earned an average of $62,012 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Washington?

Eastern Washington University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,866 to attend Eastern Washington University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Washington?

Seattle University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,690 to attend Seattle University.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,012
Average Debt $24,990
Program Size 124
Seattle University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Seattle University, located in Seattle, WA has 124 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,012.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 2,252 students
Tuition $39,690
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $60,298
Average Debt $22,036
Program Size 154
Gonzaga University (GU)
4 Year
Spokane, WA
Gonzaga University (GU), located in Spokane, WA has 154 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $60,298.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 2,087 students
Tuition $37,990
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,705
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 43
Whitworth University
4 Year
Spokane, WA
Whitworth University, located in Spokane, WA has 43 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,705.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 658 students
Tuition $39,096
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,705
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 8
Whitworth University-Adult Degree Programs
4 Year
Spokane, WA
Whitworth University-Adult Degree Programs, located in Spokane, WA has 8 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,705.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 81 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,692
Average Debt $16,858
Program Size 342
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 342 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,692.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,692
Average Debt $16,858
Program Size 199
University of Washington-Bothell Campus
4 Year
Bothell, WA
University of Washington-Bothell Campus, located in Bothell, WA has 199 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,692.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,775 students
Tuition $11,758
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,692
Average Debt $16,858
Program Size 152
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
4 Year
Tacoma, WA
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, located in Tacoma, WA has 152 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,692.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,675 students
Tuition $11,905
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $26,900
Program Size 49
Seattle Pacific University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Seattle Pacific University, located in Seattle, WA has 49 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,123 students
Tuition $37,086
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
City University of Seattle
4 Year
Seattle, WA
City University of Seattle, located in Seattle, WA has 16 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 588 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE
4 Year
Lacey, WA
Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE , located in Lacey, WA has 21 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 436 students
Tuition $33,194
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,976
Average Debt $22,885
Program Size 450
Washington State University (WSU)
4 Year
Pullman, WA
Washington State University (WSU), located in Pullman, WA has 450 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,976.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,038 students
Tuition $11,967
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,572
Average Debt $19,250
Program Size 156
Western Washington University
4 Year
Bellingham, WA
Western Washington University, located in Bellingham, WA has 156 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,572.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,673 students
Tuition $8,611
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,097
Average Debt $20,959
Program Size 154
Eastern Washington University
4 Year
Cheney, WA
Eastern Washington University, located in Cheney, WA has 154 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,097.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,626 students
Tuition $7,866
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,173
Average Debt $17,759
Program Size 244
Central Washington University
4 Year
Ellensburg, WA
Central Washington University, located in Ellensburg, WA has 244 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,173.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,803 students
Tuition $8,688
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 9
University of Phoenix-Washington
4 Year
Tukwila, WA
University of Phoenix-Washington, located in Tukwila, WA has 9 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 78 students
Tuition $9,840
