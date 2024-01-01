Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Wisconsin

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Wisconsin. We looked at 31 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Wisconsin. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Wisconsin. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wisconsin. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Wisconsin.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Wisconsin

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Madison is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Wisconsin-Madison earned an average of $62,343 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Parkside is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,341 to attend University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Wisconsin?

Carthage College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,375 to attend Carthage College.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,343
Average Debt $18,929
Program Size 309
University of Wisconsin-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 309 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,343.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 10,560 students
Tuition $10,415
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $61,870
Average Debt $23,791
Program Size 183
Marquette University
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Marquette University , located in Milwaukee, WI has 183 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $61,870.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,865 students
Tuition $37,170
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $25,500
Program Size 49
Saint Norbert College
4 Year
De Pere, WI
Saint Norbert College, located in De Pere, WI has 49 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 466 students
Tuition $34,237
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,159
Average Debt $19,218
Program Size 144
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
4 Year
La Crosse, WI
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, located in La Crosse, WI has 144 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,159.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,300 students
Tuition $8,832
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,234
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 58
Carthage College
4 Year
Kenosha, WI
Carthage College, located in Kenosha, WI has 58 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,234.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition $38,375
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $26,908
Program Size 49
Concordia University-Wisconsin
4 Year
Mequon, WI
Concordia University-Wisconsin, located in Mequon, WI has 49 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,553 students
Tuition $27,100
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,443
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 83
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
4 Year
Oshkosh, WI
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, located in Oshkosh, WI has 83 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,443.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,368 students
Tuition $7,487
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,173
Average Debt $22,218
Program Size 245
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
4 Year
Whitewater, WI
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, located in Whitewater, WI has 245 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,173.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,601 students
Tuition $7,637
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,948
Average Debt $29,000
Program Size 37
Carroll University
4 Year
Waukesha, WI
Carroll University, located in Waukesha, WI has 37 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,948.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 747 students
Tuition $29,535
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,790
Average Debt $21,053
Program Size 184
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
4 Year
Eau Claire, WI
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, located in Eau Claire, WI has 184 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,790.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,131 students
Tuition $8,822
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,497
Average Debt $23,889
Program Size 87
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
4 Year
Green Bay, WI
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, located in Green Bay, WI has 87 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,497.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,312 students
Tuition $7,824
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $19,256
Program Size 54
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
4 Year
River Falls, WI
University of Wisconsin-River Falls, located in River Falls, WI has 54 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,395 students
Tuition $7,937
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,962
Average Debt $21,410
Program Size 71
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
4 Year
Stevens Point, WI
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, located in Stevens Point, WI has 71 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,962.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,852 students
Tuition $7,672
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,523
Average Debt $23,511
Program Size 214
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), located in Milwaukee, WI has 214 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,523.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 5,394 students
Tuition $9,429
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt $22,186
Program Size 87
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
4 Year
Kenosha, WI
University of Wisconsin-Parkside, located in Kenosha, WI has 87 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 788 students
Tuition $7,341
