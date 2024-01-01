We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Wisconsin. We looked at 31 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Wisconsin. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Wisconsin. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wisconsin. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Wisconsin.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Wisconsin

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Madison is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Wisconsin-Madison earned an average of $62,343 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Parkside is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,341 to attend University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Wisconsin?

Carthage College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,375 to attend Carthage College.