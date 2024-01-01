Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Minnesota. We looked at 8 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Minnesota?

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities earned an average of $32,391 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Minnesota?

Saint Cloud State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,814 to attend Saint Cloud State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Minnesota?

Macalester College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,887 to attend Macalester College.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $32,391
Average Debt $20,605
Program Size 93
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Video Rating
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 93 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $32,391.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,762
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 28
Hamline University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Hamline University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 28 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,762.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 940 students
Tuition $37,886
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
University of Minnesota-Duluth
4 Year
Duluth, MN
University of Minnesota-Duluth, located in Duluth, MN has 19 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,013 students
Tuition $13,082
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Minnesota State University Moorhead
4 Year
Moorhead, MN
Minnesota State University Moorhead, located in Moorhead, MN has 17 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,369 students
Tuition $8,096
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Macalester College
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Macalester College, located in Saint Paul, MN has 27 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 517 students
Tuition $48,887
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
University of Minnesota-Morris
4 Year
Morris, MN
University of Minnesota-Morris, located in Morris, MN has 18 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 367 students
Tuition $12,846
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Minnesota State University-Mankato
4 Year
Mankato, MN
Video Rating
N/A
Minnesota State University-Mankato, located in Mankato, MN has 17 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $7,836
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Saint Cloud State University
4 Year
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud State University, located in Saint Cloud, MN has 15 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $7,814
