2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in California. We looked at 49 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in California?

California State University-Sacramento is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from California State University-Sacramento earned an average of $33,993 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in California?

California State University-Dominguez Hills is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,213 to attend California State University-Dominguez Hills.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $16,019
Program Size 211
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 211 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $16,019
Program Size 211
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 211 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $18,363
Program Size 88
California State University-Sacramento
4 Year
Sacramento, CA
California State University-Sacramento, located in Sacramento, CA has 88 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 7,636 students
Tuition $6,872
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,726
Average Debt $16,235
Program Size 500
UCLA
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
UCLA, located in Los Angeles, CA has 500 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,726.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition $12,763
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,726
Average Debt $16,235
Program Size 500
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 500 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,726.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt $38,088
Program Size 66
Ashford University
4 Year
San Diego, CA
Ashford University, located in San Diego, CA has 66 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,023 students
Tuition $10,720
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
California State University-Dominguez Hills
4 Year
Carson, CA
Video Rating
California State University-Dominguez Hills, located in Carson, CA has 23 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 3,807 students
Tuition $6,213
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $17,199
Program Size 114
San Francisco State University
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
Video Rating
San Francisco State University, located in San Francisco, CA has 114 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $6,476
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $32,245
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 247
UC Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
Video Rating
UC Santa Barbara , located in Santa Barbara, CA has 247 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $32,245.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition $13,968
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $32,245
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 247
University of California-Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of California-Santa Barbara, located in Santa Barbara, CA has 247 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $32,245.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,314
Average Debt $17,505
Program Size 70
California State University-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
California State University-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 70 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,314.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 6,512 students
Tuition $6,355
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,314
Average Debt $19,918
Program Size 51
Sonoma State University
4 Year
Rohnert Park, CA
Sonoma State University, located in Rohnert Park, CA has 51 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,314.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,461 students
Tuition $7,330
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,305
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 35
California State University-Channel Islands
4 Year
Camarillo, CA
California State University-Channel Islands, located in Camarillo, CA has 35 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,305.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,718 students
Tuition $6,547
#14 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
California State University-Stanislaus
4 Year
Turlock, CA
California State University-Stanislaus, located in Turlock, CA has 36 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 2,334 students
Tuition $6,704
#15 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $30,277
Average Debt $13,956
Program Size 160
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 160 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $30,277.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
