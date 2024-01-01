We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in New York. We looked at 45 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Columbia University in the City of New York earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in New York?

CUNY City College is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,689 to attend CUNY City College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.