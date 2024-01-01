Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in New York. We looked at 45 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Columbia University in the City of New York earned an average of $38,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in New York?

CUNY City College is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,689 to attend CUNY City College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $13,622
Program Size 77
CUNY Lehman College
4 Year
Bronx, NY
Video Rating
CUNY Lehman College, located in Bronx, NY has 77 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 2,804 students
Tuition $6,760
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 63
Columbia University in the City of New York
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
Columbia University in the City of New York, located in New York, NY has 63 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 11,210 students
Tuition $53,000
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Video Rating
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 21 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
Syracuse University (SU)
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
Video Rating
Syracuse University (SU), located in Syracuse, NY has 38 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 6,009 students
Tuition $43,318
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,565
Average Debt $21,196
Program Size 98
CUNY Hunter College
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
CUNY Hunter College, located in New York, NY has 98 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,565.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 4,918 students
Tuition $6,782
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $32,569
Average Debt $15,780
Program Size 34
CUNY City College
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
N/A
CUNY City College, located in New York, NY has 34 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $32,569.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 3,132 students
Tuition $6,689
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,127
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 28
SUNY College at Brockport
4 Year
Brockport, NY
SUNY College at Brockport, located in Brockport, NY has 28 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,127.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 2,189 students
Tuition $7,904
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $15,276
Program Size 31
Barnard College
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
Barnard College, located in New York, NY has 31 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 606 students
Tuition $47,631
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 53
SUNY at Albany
4 Year
Albany, NY
Video Rating
SUNY at Albany, located in Albany, NY has 53 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 4,399 students
Tuition $8,996
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 44
University of Rochester
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Video Rating
University of Rochester, located in Rochester, NY has 44 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 3,294 students
Tuition $48,280
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
Skidmore College
4 Year
Saratoga Springs, NY
Video Rating
Skidmore College, located in Saratoga Springs, NY has 35 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 607 students
Tuition $49,120
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $17,187
Program Size 17
SUNY Buffalo State
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
SUNY Buffalo State, located in Buffalo, NY has 17 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,194 students
Tuition $7,669
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $14,036
Program Size 45
CUNY Queens College
4 Year
Queens, NY
CUNY Queens College, located in Queens, NY has 45 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 3,845 students
Tuition $6,938
#14 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 61
New York University (NYU)
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
New York University (NYU), located in New York, NY has 61 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 16,004 students
Tuition $47,750
#15 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,055
Average Debt $22,250
Program Size 29
SUNY Oneonta
4 Year
Oneonta, NY
Video Rating
N/A
SUNY Oneonta, located in Oneonta, NY has 29 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,055.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,604 students
Tuition $7,870
