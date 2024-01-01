Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Illinois. We looked at 16 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Illinois?

University of Chicago is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Chicago earned an average of $36,852 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Illinois?

Northeastern Illinois University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,351 to attend Northeastern Illinois University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Illinois?

University of Chicago is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $51,351 to attend University of Chicago.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $36,852
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
University of Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
University of Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 44 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $36,852.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 4,896 students
Tuition $51,351
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $32,711
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 34
Wheaton College
4 Year
Wheaton, IL
Video Rating
Wheaton College , located in Wheaton, IL has 34 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $32,711.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 813 students
Tuition $32,950
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $15,000
Program Size 49
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Video Rating
Northwestern University, located in Evanston, IL has 49 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $22,991
Program Size 32
Northern Illinois University
4 Year
Dekalb, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Northern Illinois University, located in Dekalb, IL has 32 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 5,217 students
Tuition $14,295
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,476
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 31
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
4 Year
Edwardsville, IL
Video Rating
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE), located in Edwardsville, IL has 31 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,476.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 3,241 students
Tuition $10,247
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,896
Average Debt $20,337
Program Size 34
Illinois State University
4 Year
Normal, IL
Video Rating
Illinois State University, located in Normal, IL has 34 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,896.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 5,164 students
Tuition $13,666
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 73
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 73 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $22,145
Program Size 47
University of Illinois at Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 47 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 7,334 students
Tuition $13,664
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $23,351
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 29
DePaul University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
DePaul University , located in Chicago, IL has 29 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $23,351.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 6,392 students
Tuition $36,361
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 62
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
Loyola University Chicago (LUC), located in Chicago, IL has 62 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 4,485 students
Tuition $40,426
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $19,045
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 27
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
4 Year
Carbondale, IL
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, located in Carbondale, IL has 27 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $19,045.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 4,409 students
Tuition $13,137
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,259
Program Size 17
Northeastern Illinois University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Northeastern Illinois University, located in Chicago, IL has 17 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,103 students
Tuition $9,351
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Augustana College
4 Year
Rock Island, IL
Augustana College, located in Rock Island, IL has 11 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $38,466
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
North Central College (NCC)
4 Year
Naperville, IL
Video Rating
North Central College (NCC), located in Naperville, IL has 8 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 770 students
Tuition $35,421
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Western Illinois University
4 Year
Macomb, IL
Western Illinois University, located in Macomb, IL has 6 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 2,682 students
Tuition $12,889
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Anthropology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved