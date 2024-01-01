Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Ohio. We looked at 16 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Ohio?

University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) earned an average of $30,771 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Ohio?

Youngstown State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,317 to attend Youngstown State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Ohio?

Oberlin College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,582 to attend Oberlin College.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Video Rating
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 37 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $28,779
Program Size 28
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Video Rating
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 28 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $29,943
Program Size 34
Cleveland State University
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland State University, located in Cleveland, OH has 34 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 4,044 students
Tuition $9,696
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,874
Average Debt $24,681
Program Size 126
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 126 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,874.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,874
Average Debt $24,681
Program Size 126
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 126 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,874.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,476
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 51
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Video Rating
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), located in Cleveland, OH has 51 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,476.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 3,286 students
Tuition $44,560
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,739
Average Debt $29,565
Program Size 39
Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
4 Year
Kent, OH
Video Rating
Kent State University at Kent (KSU), located in Kent, OH has 39 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,739.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 7,769 students
Tuition $10,012
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
Oberlin College
4 Year
Oberlin, OH
Oberlin College, located in Oberlin, OH has 36 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 707 students
Tuition $50,582
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
The College of Wooster
4 Year
Wooster, OH
Video Rating
The College of Wooster, located in Wooster, OH has 26 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 472 students
Tuition $44,950
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $22,578
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Youngstown State University
4 Year
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown State University, located in Youngstown, OH has 11 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $22,578.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 2,168 students
Tuition $8,317
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $20,140
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 40
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
4 Year
Athens, OH
Video Rating
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), located in Athens, OH has 40 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $20,140.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 8,654 students
Tuition $11,548
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Kenyon College
4 Year
Gambier, OH
Video Rating
Kenyon College, located in Gambier, OH has 28 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 448 students
Tuition $49,140
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,326
Program Size 25
Wright State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Dayton, OH
Wright State University-Main Campus, located in Dayton, OH has 25 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 3,631 students
Tuition $8,730
#14 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
Video Rating
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 23 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
#15 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Franciscan University of Steubenville
4 Year
Steubenville, OH
Franciscan University of Steubenville, located in Steubenville, OH has 10 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 605 students
Tuition $24,780
