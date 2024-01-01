Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 16 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Massachusetts?

Mount Holyoke College is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Mount Holyoke College earned an average of $42,682 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Massachusetts?

Bridgewater State University (BSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,903 to attend Bridgewater State University (BSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Massachusetts?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $20,477
Program Size 33
Mount Holyoke College
4 Year
South Hadley, MA
Mount Holyoke College, located in South Hadley, MA has 33 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 570 students
Tuition $43,886
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Wheaton College
4 Year
Norton, MA
Wheaton College, located in Norton, MA has 16 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 360 students
Tuition $47,700
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $25,980
Program Size 65
Brandeis University
4 Year
Waltham, MA
Video Rating
Brandeis University , located in Waltham, MA has 65 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 1,742 students
Tuition $49,598
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $20,655
Program Size 51
University of Massachusetts-Boston
4 Year
Boston, MA
University of Massachusetts-Boston, located in Boston, MA has 51 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 3,728 students
Tuition $12,682
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,478
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 78
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Video Rating
University of Massachusetts-Amherst, located in Amherst, MA has 78 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,478.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 7,577 students
Tuition $14,171
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,933
Average Debt $26,689
Program Size 20
Bridgewater State University (BSU)
4 Year
Bridgewater, MA
Video Rating
Bridgewater State University (BSU), located in Bridgewater, MA has 20 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,933.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,415 students
Tuition $8,903
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 51
Harvard University
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Video Rating
Harvard University, located in Cambridge, MA has 51 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 6%
Undergraduates 7,803 students
Tuition $45,278
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,615
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 35
Boston University (BU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Boston University (BU), located in Boston, MA has 35 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,615.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 9,663 students
Tuition $48,436
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $20,140
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
Tufts University
4 Year
Medford, MA
Video Rating
Tufts University, located in Medford, MA has 38 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $20,140.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 3,249 students
Tuition $50,604
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $18,771
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
Smith College
4 Year
Northampton, MA
Video Rating
Smith College, located in Northampton, MA has 31 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $18,771.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $46,288
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $18,154
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Wellesley College
4 Year
Wellesley, MA
Video Rating
Wellesley College, located in Wellesley, MA has 18 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $18,154.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 574 students
Tuition $46,836
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Amherst College
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Video Rating
Amherst College , located in Amherst, MA has 20 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 14%
Undergraduates 483 students
Tuition $50,562
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Hampshire College
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Video Rating
Hampshire College, located in Amherst, MA has 17 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 295 students
Tuition $49,048
#14 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Williams College
4 Year
Williamstown, MA
Video Rating
Williams College, located in Williamstown, MA has 10 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 568 students
Tuition $50,070
#15 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Video Rating
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 2 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
