2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Florida. We looked at 12 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Florida?

Florida State University (FSU) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Florida State University (FSU) earned an average of $29,685 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Florida?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $19,726
Program Size 81
Florida State University (FSU)
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Video Rating
Florida State University (FSU), located in Tallahassee, FL has 81 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 11,207 students
Tuition $6,507
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,016
Average Debt $21,120
Program Size 131
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
Video Rating
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), located in Tampa, FL has 131 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,016.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 11,735 students
Tuition $6,410
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,016
Average Debt $21,120
Program Size 36
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
4 Year
St. Petersburg, FL
University of South Florida-St Petersburg, located in St. Petersburg, FL has 36 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,016.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 1,156 students
Tuition $5,821
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,862
Average Debt $19,761
Program Size 64
Florida Atlantic University
4 Year
Boca Raton, FL
Video Rating
Florida Atlantic University, located in Boca Raton, FL has 64 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,862.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,294 students
Tuition $4,831
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,500
Average Debt $21,220
Program Size 55
The University of West Florida
4 Year
Pensacola, FL
Video Rating
N/A
The University of West Florida, located in Pensacola, FL has 55 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,500.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $6,360
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,181
Average Debt $18,759
Program Size 45
University of North Florida (UNF)
4 Year
Jacksonville, FL
Video Rating
University of North Florida (UNF), located in Jacksonville, FL has 45 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,181.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,795 students
Tuition $6,394
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt $17,734
Program Size 324
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
Video Rating
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 324 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,967
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Eckerd College
4 Year
Saint Petersburg, FL
Video Rating
N/A
Eckerd College, located in Saint Petersburg, FL has 18 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,967.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 431 students
Tuition $40,020
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,730
Average Debt $18,522
Program Size 203
University of Central Florida (UCF)
4 Year
Orlando, FL
Video Rating
University of Central Florida (UCF), located in Orlando, FL has 203 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,730.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,466 students
Tuition $6,368
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $18,857
Program Size 33
University of Miami (UM)
4 Year
Coral Gables, FL
Video Rating
University of Miami (UM), located in Coral Gables, FL has 33 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 4,925 students
Tuition $45,724
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Florida Gulf Coast University
4 Year
Fort Myers, FL
Florida Gulf Coast University, located in Fort Myers, FL has 20 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,693 students
Tuition $6,118
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Rollins College
4 Year
Winter Park, FL
Video Rating
Rollins College, located in Winter Park, FL has 13 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 842 students
Tuition $44,760
