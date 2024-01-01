Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 32 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Pennsylvania?

Temple University (TU) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Temple University (TU) earned an average of $36,308 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Pennsylvania?

Franklin and Marshall College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,400 to attend Franklin and Marshall College.

Show Less

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $36,308
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 87
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 87 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $36,308.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Bryn Mawr College
4 Year
Bryn Mawr, PA
Bryn Mawr College , located in Bryn Mawr, PA has 25 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 430 students
Tuition $47,140
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Kutztown, PA
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, located in Kutztown, PA has 22 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,908 students
Tuition $9,411
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 26
Millersville University (MU)
4 Year
Millersville, PA
Millersville University (MU), located in Millersville, PA has 26 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,759 students
Tuition $10,918
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,055
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 46
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Bloomsburg, PA
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , located in Bloomsburg, PA has 46 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,055.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,046 students
Tuition $9,326
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,552
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 65
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 65 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,552.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,552
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 65
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 65 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,552.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,452
Average Debt $25,058
Program Size 162
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 162 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,452.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,452
Average Debt $25,058
Program Size 162
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 162 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,452.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,452
Average Debt $25,058
Program Size 7
University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg
4 Year
Greensburg, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg, located in Greensburg, PA has 7 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,452.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 251 students
Tuition $13,382
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Edinboro, PA
Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, located in Edinboro, PA has 15 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 1,349 students
Tuition $9,536
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $21,964
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)
4 Year
West Chester, PA
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), located in West Chester, PA has 25 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $21,964.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,107 students
Tuition $9,462
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $21,356
Average Debt $28,000
Program Size 39
Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus
4 Year
Indiana, PA
Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus, located in Indiana, PA has 39 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $21,356.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,972 students
Tuition $9,936
#14 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 45
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 45 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
#15 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,000
Program Size 36
Franklin and Marshall College
4 Year
Lancaster, PA
Franklin and Marshall College, located in Lancaster, PA has 36 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 575 students
Tuition $50,400
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved