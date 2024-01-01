Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Michigan. We looked at 13 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Michigan?

Wayne State University is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Wayne State University earned an average of $30,988 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Michigan?

Northern Michigan University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,620 to attend Northern Michigan University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Michigan?

Albion College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,313 to attend Albion College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $30,988
Average Debt $27,665
Program Size 54
Wayne State University
4 Year
Detroit, MI
Wayne State University, located in Detroit, MI has 54 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $30,988.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 6,487 students
Tuition $11,814
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,439
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Eastern Michigan University
4 Year
Ypsilanti, MI
Eastern Michigan University, located in Ypsilanti, MI has 24 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,439.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 4,617 students
Tuition $10,417
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt $28,175
Program Size 63
Grand Valley State University
4 Year
Allendale, MI
Grand Valley State University, located in Allendale, MI has 63 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 5,548 students
Tuition $11,363
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,730
Average Debt $27,848
Program Size 37
Central Michigan University (CMU)
4 Year
Mount Pleasant, MI
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 5,719 students
Tuition $11,850
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Oakland University
4 Year
Rochester Hills, MI
Oakland University, located in Rochester Hills, MI has 22 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 4,369 students
Tuition $11,344
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $22,771
Average Debt $28,473
Program Size 31
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $21,052
Average Debt $14,747
Program Size 122
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
4 Year
Ann Arbor, MI
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 12,698 students
Tuition $13,856
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $20,687
Average Debt $28,750
Program Size 89
Michigan State University (MSU)
4 Year
East Lansing, MI
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,495 students
Tuition $13,560
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $30,621
Program Size 28
University of Michigan-Dearborn
4 Year
Dearborn, MI
University of Michigan-Dearborn, located in Dearborn, MI has 28 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,056 students
Tuition $11,304
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Alma College
4 Year
Alma, MI
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 318 students
Tuition $35,428
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
University of Michigan-Flint
4 Year
Flint, MI
University of Michigan-Flint, located in Flint, MI has 10 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,754 students
Tuition $9,936
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Michigan Technological University
4 Year
Houghton, MI
Michigan Technological University, located in Houghton, MI has 8 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,623 students
Tuition $14,286
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Albion College
4 Year
Albion, MI
Albion College, located in Albion, MI has 7 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 288 students
Tuition $39,313
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved