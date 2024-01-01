We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Georgia. We looked at 8 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Georgia?

Georgia State University is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Georgia State University earned an average of $27,874 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Georgia?

Kennesaw State University (KSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,060 to attend Kennesaw State University (KSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Georgia?

Emory University is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,314 to attend Emory University .