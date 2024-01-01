Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Georgia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Georgia. We looked at 8 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Georgia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Georgia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Georgia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Georgia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Georgia

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Georgia?

Georgia State University is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Georgia State University earned an average of $27,874 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Georgia?

Kennesaw State University (KSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,060 to attend Kennesaw State University (KSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Georgia?

Emory University is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,314 to attend Emory University .

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,874
Average Debt $24,315
Program Size 71
Georgia State University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Georgia State University, located in Atlanta, GA has 71 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,874.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 7,402 students
Tuition $8,974
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,967
Average Debt $15,500
Program Size 76
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 76 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,967.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 33
Georgia Southern University (GSU)
4 Year
Statesboro, GA
Georgia Southern University (GSU), located in Statesboro, GA has 33 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,105 students
Tuition $6,273
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 113
Emory University
4 Year
Atlanta, GA
Emory University , located in Atlanta, GA has 113 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,209 students
Tuition $46,314
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $20,687
Average Debt $27,181
Program Size 67
Kennesaw State University (KSU)
4 Year
Kennesaw, GA
Kennesaw State University (KSU), located in Kennesaw, GA has 67 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $20,687.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 5,740 students
Tuition $6,060
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,000
Program Size 32
University of West Georgia (UWG)
4 Year
Carrollton, GA
University of West Georgia (UWG), located in Carrollton, GA has 32 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 2,375 students
Tuition $6,143
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Augusta University
4 Year
Augusta, GA
Augusta University, located in Augusta, GA has 9 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,744 students
Tuition $8,282
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Mercer University
4 Year
Macon, GA
Mercer University, located in Macon, GA has 2 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,243 students
Tuition $34,450
