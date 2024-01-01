We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Texas. We looked at 17 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Texas?

University of Houston (UH) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Houston (UH) earned an average of $34,603 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Texas?

University of Houston-Clear Lake is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,802 to attend University of Houston-Clear Lake.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).