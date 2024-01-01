Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Texas. We looked at 17 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Texas?

University of Houston (UH) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Houston (UH) earned an average of $34,603 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Texas?

University of Houston-Clear Lake is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,802 to attend University of Houston-Clear Lake.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $34,603
Average Debt $22,576
Program Size 81
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 81 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $34,603.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 44
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Video Rating
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 44 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $24,006
Program Size 25
Southern Methodist University (SMU)
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Video Rating
Southern Methodist University (SMU), located in Dallas, TX has 25 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 3,643 students
Tuition $48,190
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,250
Average Debt $23,467
Program Size 122
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 122 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,250.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,799
Average Debt $23,378
Program Size 184
Texas State University (TXST)
4 Year
San Marcos, TX
Video Rating
Texas State University (TXST), located in San Marcos, TX has 184 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,799.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 8,426 students
Tuition $9,348
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,967
Average Debt $25,500
Program Size 79
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design
4 Year
San Antonio, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design, located in San Antonio, TX has 79 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,967.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,034 students
Tuition $7,447
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,615
Average Debt $18,779
Program Size 128
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 128 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,615.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt $19,066
Program Size 108
University of North Texas (UNT)
4 Year
Denton, TX
Video Rating
University of North Texas (UNT), located in Denton, TX has 108 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 8,874 students
Tuition $9,730
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $23,351
Average Debt $29,500
Program Size 54
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Video Rating
N/A
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 54 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $23,351.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $21,964
Average Debt $23,300
Program Size 49
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
4 Year
Arlington, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), located in Arlington, TX has 49 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $21,964.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,200 students
Tuition $9,208
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $21,894
Average Debt $15,197
Program Size 34
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
4 Year
Edinburg, TX
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, located in Edinburg, TX has 34 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $21,894.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,211 students
Tuition $7,292
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $19,045
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
The University of Texas at El Paso
4 Year
El Paso, TX
The University of Texas at El Paso, located in El Paso, TX has 27 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $19,045.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 4,549 students
Tuition $7,259
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Trinity University
4 Year
San Antonio, TX
Video Rating
N/A
Trinity University, located in San Antonio, TX has 15 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 559 students
Tuition $37,856
#14 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 14 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
#15 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
University of Houston-Clear Lake
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston-Clear Lake, located in Houston, TX has 10 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,585 students
Tuition $5,802
