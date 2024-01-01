Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in North Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in North Carolina. We looked at 14 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in North Carolina?

Duke University is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Duke University earned an average of $40,467 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in North Carolina?

University of North Carolina at Charlotte is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,532 to attend University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in North Carolina?

Duke University is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,241 to attend Duke University.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $40,467
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 54
Duke University
4 Year
Durham, NC
Duke University, located in Durham, NC has 54 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $40,467.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 5,600 students
Tuition $49,241
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Wake Forest University
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Wake Forest University , located in Winston-Salem, NC has 26 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 2,390 students
Tuition $47,682
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 56
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), located in Raleigh, NC has 56 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 8,573 students
Tuition $8,581
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $30,926
Average Debt $14,482
Program Size 137
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
4 Year
Chapel Hill, NC
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), located in Chapel Hill, NC has 137 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $30,926.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 7,968 students
Tuition $8,591
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $22,056
Program Size 53
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
4 Year
Charlotte, NC
University of North Carolina at Charlotte, located in Charlotte, NC has 53 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 6,569 students
Tuition $6,532
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,669
Average Debt $21,037
Program Size 53
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
University of North Carolina at Greensboro, located in Greensboro, NC has 53 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,669.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,086 students
Tuition $6,745
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,307
Average Debt $22,249
Program Size 61
Western Carolina University
4 Year
Cullowhee, NC
Western Carolina University, located in Cullowhee, NC has 61 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,307.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 2,557 students
Tuition $6,623
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
University of North Carolina at Asheville
4 Year
Asheville, NC
University of North Carolina at Asheville, located in Asheville, NC has 16 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 759 students
Tuition $6,605
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt $21,871
Program Size 55
East Carolina University
4 Year
Greenville, NC
East Carolina University, located in Greenville, NC has 55 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 6,195 students
Tuition $6,580
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $18,771
Average Debt $23,819
Program Size 60
University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
4 Year
Wilmington, NC
University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), located in Wilmington, NC has 60 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $18,771.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 4,019 students
Tuition $6,691
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $18,087
Average Debt $17,905
Program Size 66
Appalachian State University
4 Year
Boone, NC
Appalachian State University, located in Boone, NC has 66 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $18,087.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 4,541 students
Tuition $6,852
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Davidson College (DC)
4 Year
Davidson, NC
Davidson College (DC), located in Davidson, NC has 16 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 22%
Undergraduates 454 students
Tuition $46,966
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Elon University
4 Year
Elon, NC
Elon University , located in Elon, NC has 14 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,642 students
Tuition $32,172
#14 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
William Peace University
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
William Peace University, located in Raleigh, NC has 2 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 206 students
Tuition $25,850
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved