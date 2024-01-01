Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Tennessee

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Tennessee. We looked at 13 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Tennessee. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Tennessee. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Tennessee. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Tennessee.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Tennessee

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Tennessee?

Lipscomb University is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Lipscomb University earned an average of $36,141 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Tennessee?

Middle Tennessee State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,080 to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Tennessee?

Vanderbilt University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,712 to attend Vanderbilt University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $36,141
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 45
Lipscomb University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
Lipscomb University, located in Nashville, TN has 45 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,141.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,324 students
Tuition $28,624
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,565
Average Debt $20,012
Program Size 89
Middle Tennessee State University
4 Year
Murfreesboro, TN
Video Rating
Middle Tennessee State University, located in Murfreesboro, TN has 89 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,565.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,004 students
Tuition $8,080
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $16,663
Average Debt $14,331
Program Size 97
Vanderbilt University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, TN has 97 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $16,663.
Acceptance Rate 12%
Undergraduates 3,880 students
Tuition $44,712
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Union University
4 Year
Jackson, TN
Union University, located in Jackson, TN has 26 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,013 students
Tuition $29,190
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Southern Adventist University
4 Year
Collegedale, TN
Southern Adventist University, located in Collegedale, TN has 22 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 567 students
Tuition $20,650
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Carson-Newman University
4 Year
Jefferson City, TN
Carson-Newman University, located in Jefferson City, TN has 21 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 710 students
Tuition $25,360
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Sewanee-The University of the South
4 Year
Sewanee, TN
Sewanee-The University of the South, located in Sewanee, TN has 17 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 454 students
Tuition $38,700
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Maryville College
4 Year
Maryville, TN
Maryville College, located in Maryville, TN has 13 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 229 students
Tuition $32,866
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Christian Brothers University
4 Year
Memphis, TN
Christian Brothers University, located in Memphis, TN has 12 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 504 students
Tuition $30,166
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Lee University
4 Year
Cleveland, TN
Video Rating
Lee University, located in Cleveland, TN has 10 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,021 students
Tuition $15,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Fisk University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Fisk University, located in Nashville, TN has 7 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 136 students
Tuition $21,480
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Cumberland University
4 Year
Lebanon, TN
Cumberland University, located in Lebanon, TN has 7 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 476 students
Tuition $21,210
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Belmont University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Belmont University, located in Nashville, TN has 6 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 1,803 students
Tuition $30,000
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biochemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved