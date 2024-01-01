Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Indiana. We looked at 13 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Indiana?

Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) earned an average of $31,133 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Indiana?

Indiana University-Northwest is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,963 to attend Indiana University-Northwest.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $20,348
Program Size 35
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Video Rating
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI), located in Indianapolis, IN has 35 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 6,715 students
Tuition $9,056
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 45
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Video Rating
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 45 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 39
Ball State University (BSU)
4 Year
Muncie, IN
Video Rating
Ball State University (BSU), located in Muncie, IN has 39 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 5,208 students
Tuition $9,498
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 19 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 1,551 students
Tuition $8,080
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,808
Average Debt $19,429
Program Size 80
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Video Rating
N/A
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 80 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,808.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $20,140
Average Debt $19,900
Program Size 59
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Video Rating
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 59 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $20,140.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
DePauw University
4 Year
Greencastle, IN
Video Rating
DePauw University, located in Greencastle, IN has 22 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 559 students
Tuition $44,678
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
University of Southern Indiana
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Southern Indiana, located in Evansville, IN has 13 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,830 students
Tuition $7,178
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Indiana University-South Bend
4 Year
South Bend, IN
Indiana University-South Bend, located in South Bend, IN has 12 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 919 students
Tuition $6,986
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
University of Indianapolis
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
University of Indianapolis, located in Indianapolis, IN has 12 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,277 students
Tuition $26,290
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Indiana University-Northwest
4 Year
Gary, IN
Video Rating
Indiana University-Northwest, located in Gary, IN has 10 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 648 students
Tuition $6,963
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Hanover College
4 Year
Hanover, IN
Hanover College, located in Hanover, IN has 8 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 253 students
Tuition $34,514
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Butler University
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Butler University, located in Indianapolis, IN has 5 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,204 students
Tuition $37,010
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Anthropology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved