2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in New Jersey

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in New Jersey. We looked at 8 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in New Jersey?

Monmouth University is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Monmouth University earned an average of $50,606 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in New Jersey?

Montclair State University (MSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,773 to attend Montclair State University (MSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in New Jersey?

Drew University (DU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,684 to attend Drew University (DU).

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $50,606
Average Debt $25,006
Program Size 51
Monmouth University
4 Year
West Long Branch, NJ
Monmouth University, located in West Long Branch, NJ has 51 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $50,606.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $33,729
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,670
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Drew University (DU)
4 Year
Madison, NJ
Drew University (DU), located in Madison, NJ has 18 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,670.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 507 students
Tuition $46,684
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $18,711
Program Size 24
William Paterson University of New Jersey
4 Year
Wayne, NJ
William Paterson University of New Jersey, located in Wayne, NJ has 24 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,462 students
Tuition $12,365
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,774
Average Debt $23,265
Program Size 36
Montclair State University (MSU)
4 Year
Montclair, NJ
Montclair State University (MSU), located in Montclair, NJ has 36 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,774.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 4,893 students
Tuition $11,773
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $23,732
Program Size 66
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 66 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $23,732
Program Size 6
Rutgers University-Newark
4 Year
Newark, NJ
Rutgers University-Newark, located in Newark, NJ has 6 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,946 students
Tuition $13,597
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
Princeton University
4 Year
Princeton, NJ
Princeton University , located in Princeton, NJ has 34 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 2,268 students
Tuition $43,450
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Seton Hall University
4 Year
South Orange, NJ
Seton Hall University, located in South Orange, NJ has 12 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,608 students
Tuition $38,072
