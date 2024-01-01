Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Virginia. We looked at 10 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Virginia?

James Madison University (JMU) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from James Madison University (JMU) earned an average of $31,314 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Virginia?

Radford University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,809 to attend Radford University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Virginia?

University of Richmond is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,090 to attend University of Richmond.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,314
Average Debt $19,870
Program Size 62
James Madison University (JMU)
4 Year
Harrisonburg, VA
Video Rating
James Madison University (JMU), located in Harrisonburg, VA has 62 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,314.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,201 students
Tuition $10,018
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $17,398
Program Size 119
University of Virginia-Main Campus
4 Year
Charlottesville, VA
Video Rating
University of Virginia-Main Campus, located in Charlottesville, VA has 119 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 6,591 students
Tuition $15,192
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
University of Mary Washington
4 Year
Fredericksburg, VA
University of Mary Washington, located in Fredericksburg, VA has 18 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,152 students
Tuition $11,130
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $24,500
Program Size 49
College of William and Mary
4 Year
Williamsburg, VA
Video Rating
College of William and Mary, located in Williamsburg, VA has 49 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 2,530 students
Tuition $19,372
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $23,144
Program Size 47
George Mason University
4 Year
Fairfax, VA
Video Rating
George Mason University, located in Fairfax, VA has 47 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 8,461 students
Tuition $10,952
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Radford University
4 Year
Radford, VA
Radford University, located in Radford, VA has 25 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 2,205 students
Tuition $9,809
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $23,649
Average Debt $27,373
Program Size 49
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
4 Year
Richmond, VA
Video Rating
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), located in Richmond, VA has 49 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $23,649.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $12,772
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Longwood University
4 Year
Farmville, VA
Longwood University, located in Farmville, VA has 20 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,090 students
Tuition $11,910
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
University of Richmond
4 Year
University of Richmond, VA
University of Richmond, located in University of Richmond, VA has 6 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $48,090
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Sweet Briar College
4 Year
Sweet Briar, VA
Sweet Briar College, located in Sweet Briar, VA has 6 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 90 students
Tuition $34,935
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Anthropology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved