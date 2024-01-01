Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Washington

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Washington. We looked at 9 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Washington. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Washington. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Washington. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Washington.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Washington

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Washington?

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) earned an average of $34,170 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Washington?

Eastern Washington University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,866 to attend Eastern Washington University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Washington?

Whitman College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,138 to attend Whitman College.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $34,170
Average Debt $16,139
Program Size 438
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 438 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $34,170.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,564
Average Debt $19,874
Program Size 168
Western Washington University
4 Year
Bellingham, WA
Western Washington University, located in Bellingham, WA has 168 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,564.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,673 students
Tuition $8,611
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,325
Average Debt $24,221
Program Size 61
Washington State University (WSU)
4 Year
Pullman, WA
Video Rating
Washington State University (WSU), located in Pullman, WA has 61 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,325.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,038 students
Tuition $11,967
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $23,649
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 52
Central Washington University
4 Year
Ellensburg, WA
Central Washington University, located in Ellensburg, WA has 52 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $23,649.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,803 students
Tuition $8,688
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $22,192
Average Debt $26,770
Program Size 27
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
4 Year
Tacoma, WA
Video Rating
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), located in Tacoma, WA has 27 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $22,192.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 892 students
Tuition $37,950
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,024
Program Size 33
Eastern Washington University
4 Year
Cheney, WA
Eastern Washington University, located in Cheney, WA has 33 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,626 students
Tuition $7,866
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Whitman College
4 Year
Walla Walla, WA
Whitman College, located in Walla Walla, WA has 21 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 369 students
Tuition $46,138
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Seattle University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
Seattle University, located in Seattle, WA has 15 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 2,252 students
Tuition $39,690
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE
4 Year
Lacey, WA
Video Rating
Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE , located in Lacey, WA has 13 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 436 students
Tuition $33,194
