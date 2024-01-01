Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Wisconsin

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Wisconsin. We looked at 8 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Wisconsin. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Wisconsin. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wisconsin. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Wisconsin.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Wisconsin

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh earned an average of $31,848 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,487 to attend University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Wisconsin?

Beloit College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,050 to attend Beloit College.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,848
Average Debt $23,693
Program Size 37
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
4 Year
Oshkosh, WI
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, located in Oshkosh, WI has 37 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,848.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,368 students
Tuition $7,487
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $19,803
Program Size 91
University of Wisconsin-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 91 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 10,560 students
Tuition $10,415
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,947
Average Debt $26,274
Program Size 62
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), located in Milwaukee, WI has 62 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,947.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 5,394 students
Tuition $9,429
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $20,482
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 40
Beloit College
4 Year
Beloit, WI
Beloit College, located in Beloit, WI has 40 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $20,482.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 276 students
Tuition $45,050
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Lawrence University
4 Year
Appleton, WI
Lawrence University, located in Appleton, WI has 24 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 329 students
Tuition $43,740
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Marquette University
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Marquette University , located in Milwaukee, WI has 13 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,865 students
Tuition $37,170
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Wisconsin Lutheran College
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Lutheran College, located in Milwaukee, WI has 7 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 257 students
Tuition $27,040
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Ripon College
4 Year
Ripon, WI
Ripon College, located in Ripon, WI has 7 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 181 students
Tuition $36,514
