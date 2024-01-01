Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Colorado

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Colorado. We looked at 10 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Colorado. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Colorado. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Colorado. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Colorado.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Colorado

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Colorado?

University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) earned an average of $34,420 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Colorado?

Metropolitan State University of Denver is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,420 to attend Metropolitan State University of Denver.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Colorado?

Colorado College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,996 to attend Colorado College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $34,420
Average Debt $24,642
Program Size 38
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz)
4 Year
Denver, CO
Video Rating
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz), located in Denver, CO has 38 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $34,420.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 5,146 students
Tuition $8,692
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,816
Average Debt $30,041
Program Size 44
Metropolitan State University of Denver
4 Year
Denver, CO
Metropolitan State University of Denver, located in Denver, CO has 44 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,816.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 3,515 students
Tuition $6,420
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,502
Average Debt $22,474
Program Size 110
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
4 Year
Fort Collins, CO
Video Rating
Colorado State University-Fort Collins, located in Fort Collins, CO has 110 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,502.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,968 students
Tuition $10,558
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,063
Average Debt $17,932
Program Size 168
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Year
Boulder, CO
Video Rating
University of Colorado Boulder, located in Boulder, CO has 168 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,063.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,345 students
Tuition $11,091
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $19,399
Program Size 40
Fort Lewis College
4 Year
Durango, CO
Fort Lewis College, located in Durango, CO has 40 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 730 students
Tuition $7,600
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 33
University of Northern Colorado
4 Year
Greeley, CO
University of Northern Colorado, located in Greeley, CO has 33 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 2,621 students
Tuition $8,166
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $24,267
Average Debt $27,104
Program Size 34
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
4 Year
Colorado Springs, CO
University of Colorado Colorado Springs, located in Colorado Springs, CO has 34 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $24,267.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,312 students
Tuition $7,692
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Colorado College
4 Year
Colorado Springs, CO
Video Rating
N/A
Colorado College, located in Colorado Springs, CO has 21 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 571 students
Tuition $48,996
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
University of Denver (DU)
4 Year
Denver, CO
Video Rating
University of Denver (DU), located in Denver, CO has 16 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,830 students
Tuition $44,178
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Western State Colorado University
4 Year
Gunnison, CO
Western State Colorado University, located in Gunnison, CO has 10 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 476 students
Tuition $8,451
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Anthropology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved